Daily Covid Data Dished Out By U'khand Health Dept Make A Mockery





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 02, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,40,488 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 109 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,25,361 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 1,864 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 1,858). The state's toll went up to 7,327 as 2(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 3 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,936 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row (Still more wonderfully, yesterday's figure was 5,836, in which twos or threes used to be added each day during the whole last month. All of a sudden, it made a jump of no less than a hundred. God knows, how come). Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 108. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.56%, which is way behind the pan-India average of 97.01%, 98.5% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.45% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.11% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.48%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.13% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.31%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 49 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pithoragarh and Haridwar followed with 13, 12 and 9 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 13 fresh infections were detected today almost during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 6 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 5 U S Nagar, 4 Chamoli, 3 Pauri Garhwal, 2 each in Almora, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal and 1 each in Bageshwar and Champawat.





