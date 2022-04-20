Daily Covid Cases Dip To 124 In U'khand; 8 Deaths Added Today





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On July 01, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,40,379 on Thursday at 6.30 PM as 124 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,25,253 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 1,966 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 1,857). The state's toll shot up to 7,324 as 1(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 8 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,836 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 244. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State slightly went up to 95.56%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 96.97%, 98.5% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.45% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.13% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.12%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.12% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.31%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 31 fresh cases, whereas Pithoragarh, Nainital and Haridwar followed with 23, 12 and 11 respectively. That apart, 7 cases each were detected in Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi, 6 Bageshwar, 5 each in Pauri Garhwal and Rudraprayag, 4 U S Nagar, 3 each in Almora and Tehri Garhwal.

