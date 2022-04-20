Dahi Handi fest: SC to pass order on issue of human pyramids' height today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pass its order on the Maharashtra Government`s plea in connection with the issue of human pyramids in the Dahi Handi fest. The apex court posted the matter on August 17 as the petitioner in this case was not present during the hearing. The apex court also issued notice to the petitioner seeking response in this regard. The Maharashtra Government had moved the apex court on August 3, seeking a clarification regarding the height of human pyramids for the celebrations after the Bombay High Court last week pulled up the government for its failure to obtain clarification from the apex court in this regard. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) last month, the High Court had directed the state government to approach the apex court with regard to its order on the height of human pyramids. The High Court had on August 11, 2014, ordered that the height of human pyramids should not exceed 20 feet and children below 18 years should not be allowed to participate in the Dahi Handi function. The issue had cropped up on a contempt petition filed by a city-based social worker Swati Patil, who is the secretary of an NGO named Utkarsh Mahila Samajik Sansthaa. Patil alleged that the Maharashtra Government and others were not following the Bombay High Court`s earlier orders on the height of human pyramids during Dahi Handi celebrations. ANI