Dadri MLA among 104 fresh virus patients in Noida

Noida: Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 104 new COVID-19 patients, including an MLA, as the district''s caseload rose to 6,700, official data showed.

So far, the district has reported 43 infection deaths.

The number of active cases climbed to 785 from 774 on Tuesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. He asked people who may have come in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus and follow related guidelines.

Meanwhile, the district dropped to 16th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

Also, 93 more patients got discharged during the period.

So far, 5,872 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (11,799) and Kanpur Nagar (7,071), it showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases dropped to 0.64 per cent from 0.65 per cent, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 87.64 per cent from 87.61 per cent on Tuesday and 86.96 per cent on Monday, as per the statistics.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,941) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,081), Gorakhpur (2,640), Allahabad (2,263), Varanasi (2,023), Bareilly (1,674), Ghaziabad (1,099), Saharanpur (1,003), Aligarh (1,001), Shahjahanpur (903), Kushinagar (889), Moradabad (888), Azamgarh (843), Ballia (829) and Deoria (790), according to the data.

There were 49,645 active cases across Uttar Pradesh. So far, 1,15,227 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 2,638 on Wednesday, showed the data. PTI