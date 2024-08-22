Dabur to invest Rs 400 cr in Tamil Nadu to setup manufacturing facility

The MoU signed with the Tamil Nadu Government will establish a state-of-the-art facility, expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities and benefit local farmers by opening new markets for agro-produce.

Chennai: Dabur a consumer goods company is set to make a Rs 400 cr investment in Tamil Nadu, marking its first manufacturing venture in South India.

The company on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in the SIPCOT Food Park, located in Tindivanam, Villupuram district.

The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu's Industry Minister, TRB Rajaa, via a post on the social media platform 'X' on Thursday.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new partnership, the minister said, "Welcome to Tamil Nadu, @DaburIndia! In fact, welcome to South India! In the presence of Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal, @Guidance_TN today signed an MoU with Dabur for the establishment of a world-class manufacturing plant, their FIRST EVER in South India, at the SIPCOT Food Park in #Tindivanam, Villupuram district."

The planned investment by Dabur is valued at Rs 400 crore, with an initial phase investment of Rs 135 crore. The company in an official statement stated that this capital will be gradually scaled up to Rs 400 crore over the next five years. The project is expected to generate direct employment for approximately 250 individuals, while also creating thousands of indirect job opportunities in the region.

The minister stated that the establishment of this facility is anticipated to have a positive impact on the local economy, particularly for farmers in the nearby Delta region.

Minister TRB Rajaa highlighted that this development will open up new avenues for farmers to sell their agro-produce, which will be processed at the new plant. He stated, "Dabur will invest Rs 400 crore in this facility which will create 250 plus jobs. More importantly, it will open up new opportunities for farmers in the nearby Delta region to sell agro-produce to be processed in this facility."

"Our Chief Minister, a Deltakaran himself and myself being an MLA from the Delta, it gives me immense pleasure to bring the right kind of Food Processing industrial linkages to the Delta region. Dabur is renowned for its home care, personal care and juice products, and its decision to choose Tamil Nadu is a testament to our state's thriving industrial ecosystem & availability of a work-ready labour force," the Minister added in his post on X.

"We are grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu, particularly the Department of Industries led by Hon'ble Minister Dr TRB Rajaa for his personal and proactive support and guidance, teams in Guidance Tamil Nadu, and SIPCOT, for their wholehearted support in facilitating this project. This investment will allow us to better serve the growing demand for our products in South India and strengthen our market presence in the region" said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

The company also added that this new facility, which will be one of Dabur's most modern and environmentally friendly plants, will have the capacity to manufacture a wide range of the company's products, catering specifically to the growing demand in the southern market.

—ANI