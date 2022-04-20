Czech Envoy Travels On Lucknow Metro, Gives It A Thumbs Up

Lucknow: Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India Milan Hovorka on Monday travelled on the Lucknow Metro and expressed his admiration over its facilities.

Visiting the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), he, along with his delegation, first came to the Charbagh Metro station where he was welcomed by Managing Director Kumar Keshav and senior officials of the Corporation.

Hovorka saw the world class state-of-the-art facilities provided by LMRC at the Metro station including the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine, Recharge Card Terminal Machine, Automatic Fare Collection gates, escalator, lift with braille buttons and other automatic passenger oriented facilities.A

Impressed with the facilities he praised LMRC for setting up a system at par with the European standards in such a compressed time schedule of just less than three years.

He and hiss delegation then also took a ride in Metro train from Charbagh Metro station to Transport Nagar Metro station. The Managing Director briefed the Czech Ambassador about the unique design and special features of the Lucknow Metro Train. Later, ovorka visited the Depot Control Centre and saw the facilities developed by Lcknow Metro for the Software Development Centre and the Operations Control Centre. He also planted a tree sapling inside the Transport Nagar Metro Depot to mark his visit.