Cytoreductive Surgery performed at Jipmer

Puducherry : In an effort to provide the state of the art health services to the underprivileged, JIPMER has moved a step forward by performing its first Cytoreductive Surgery and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) in the Department of Surgical Oncology.



According to a Jipmer release here today, the surgery was performed by a team of surgeons led by Dr. Prasanth Penumadu on a 60-year-old woman with the help of guest faculty Dr. Saket Mehta from 'Saifee hospital' Mumbai, who is one of the pioneers in the procedure in the country.

The anesthesia team was led by Dr. Srinivasan Swaminathan.

The woman was treated for a type of peritoneal surface malignancy called Pseudomyxomaperitonei, here in January 2017. The 10-hour long procedure gave a new lease of life to the patient by complete excision of the tumor, which otherwise would have been incurable. The patient recovered and was discharged three weeks later.

Dr. K. Srinivasan, head of the department of Surgical Oncology said "Due to associated high complications, procedures like peritonectomy with HIPEC should be done in specialized centers and JIPMER has taken initiative in performing the same".





The procedure which would cost about 2-3 lakh was performed free of cost in JIPMER, the release said.Peritoneal surface malignancies refer to those cancers arising either primarily from the peritoneum, a thin and clear layer lining the inner surface of abdominal wall and viscera (referred to as primary peritoneal malignancy) or has spread to it from a different primary site (secondary peritoneal malignancy). It is not a disease that is often heard of because it is rare but aggressive.





Until recently, treatment options were limited to offering patients relief from symptoms, with little progress made in offering a cure,the release said. Advances in medical science have enabled cancer specialists to offer a ray of hope to those suffering from this disease by using a two-step approach to treatment. The first and the most crucial, surgical eradication of all visible tumor in the abdomen, is called Cytoreductive surgery.

The second involves exposing the abdominal viscera to heated and sterile chemotherapy drugs immediately after surgery termed, HIPEC, a technique initially described by Dr. Paul Sugarbaker. The surgery is considered technically demanding and is associated with high morbidity rates, thus necessitating the proper selection of patients and also need to be done in higher specialized centers.





The procedure is shown to improve life span in patients with peritoneal dissemination from cancers of the appendix, large intestine, ovary and peritoneal mesothelioma.

Its role in other cancers is under evaluation in studies worldwide. The procedure is being performed at very few centers in India.

JIPMER, under the administration of Dr. S C Parija, is planning to establish dedicated services in the department of Surgical Oncology for the management of peritoneal surface malignancies,the release added.

