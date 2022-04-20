Cynthia trashes Ali Saleem, calls his bluff

Islamabad: In the ongoing tower of babble in Pakistan''s rarefied society, Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, an American blogger and member of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan''s social media team, hit back at the claims of telly host Ali Saleem, popularly known as Begum Nawazish Ali, stating they''re close, and that she didn''t tell him anything about being raped.

Fulminating against Ali Saleem''s bombast on Saturday, the American adventurist launched a brutal attack on him. Ritchie quoted a tweet stating she and Ali are "not close friends", and wrote: "Thank you for correction. Ask if Ali ever met a visiting Britisher in Khi for business. And if Ali convinced her to fly to his ''big farm'' in Chak Shezad, if he showed her horses at a stable, and about allegations that he & 2 men from PPP''s 2nd tier leadership raped her."

Continuing her tirade, she said: "Ask Ali if the British woman was forced out of her business deals? Ask if Ali uses cocaine/other drugs and performs for PPP leadership at homosexual cabaret dance locations in Mitaiyari, Tando Jam, Rohodi, and Nawabshah?"

Exposing the murkiness and shenanigans in Pakistan''s deeply divided polity where the Fauj plays an integral balancing act, Cynthia Ritchie has been slapbang in the midst of a maelstrom recently.

According to a Geo news report, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, while responding to the allegations, asked: "Can a Prime Minister ever commit such an act at the Aiwan-e-Sadr? What was the lady levelling such accusations doing at the Aiwan-e-Sadr?" Also targetted, Rahman Malik has served as the Federal Minister of Interior, Pakistan. He has been a member of the Nuclear Command Authority Pakistan and Defence Coordination Committee.

--IANS