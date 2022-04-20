Cyient Digitalized IIT Hyderabad’s Campus School

October 25, 2021: IIT Hyderabad BoG Chairperson and Founder Chairman, Cyient Dr B V R Mohan Reddy inaugurated the campus school building in IIT Hyderabad in August. During the inauguration, he envisaged sponsoring Digital classrooms for IITH’s campus school including a digital library. Following his vision & stewardship, the Digital Classrooms are inaugurated on October 25, 2021, by Dr B V R Mohan Reddy in the IIT Hyderabad DAV Campus School in the presence of IITH Director Prof B S Murty, Deans for various sections, Faculty, Staff, Tata Class Edge Team and DAV School Teachers & Students.Mr Velamuri Prashanth, Principal IIT Hyderabad DAV Campus School has welcomed the gathering followed by the lighting of the lamp and auspicious prayer by the DAV School Students.These school students are our future, reiterating his objective to invest in future leadership, Dr B V R Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman Cyient, said, “Adapting to changing needs is the key to success. I urge the teachers to adapt to these technological advancements to ensure our future leaders are ready to face the future. We have used the best technological platform for interactive teaching and learning in IITH’s DAV School. It will be upgraded as and when there is demand from the teachers and change in the technology.”Emphasizing this vision of making IITH a dream destination, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “In last 2 years, IIT campus development has progressed exponentially with the advent of new facilities and amenities. Campus School is one such major infrastructural development and IIT Hyderabad is indebted to the our beloved Chairman of BoG, Dr B V R Mohan Reddy, and Cyient Foundation for equipping the school with smart classrooms. I am sure that this will help IITH campus school into a world-class school and with its dedicated teachers, it will become a dream destination for the students in Hyderabad”.The Project as envisioned was sponsored to enhance the learning experience of IITH Campus School wards to be at par with the need of the hour. Cyient’s CSR Team took the initiative earnestly to ensure the project delivery within less than 3 months in collaboration with Technology Partner ‘Tata Class Edge’. Enriching the IIT Campus facility with this Digitalization of campus school could with possible with continuous coordination from the Academic Section of IIT Hyderabad under the leadership of Dean (Academics) Prof Saptarshi Majumdar.Prof Saptarshi Majumdar, Dean (Academics) proposed the Vote of Thanks for the Chief guest Dr B V R Mohan Reddy, dignitaries, contributors of this incredible initiative, and DAV School Team for overall coordination.