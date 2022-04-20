Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to conduct aerial survey, review situation in Odisha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his visit to the Cyclone Yaas affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal on Friday.

The Prime Minister will first land in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting scheduled at 11 am today.

He will conduct an aerial in the affected parts of Odisha and West Bengal from 12:15 pm to 2:15 pm.

At least 3 persons have lost their lives in Odisha when Cyclone Yaas made landfall, while the Baitarani river has crossed danger levels at Anandpur and Akhuapada.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the Cyclone Yaas-affected districts.

After the ariel survey, PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal, where he will be conducting a review meeting with the West Bengal government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday hold a review meeting to assess the impact of Cyclone Yass in West Bengal along with state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Prime Minister on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the impact of the cyclone.

During the review meeting, PM Modi advised the concerned agencies to ensure normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha on May 26. (ANI)