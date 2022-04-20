Cyclone Yaas: Indian Army deploys columns and engineer task forces in Odisha, West Bengal

New Delhi: With Odisha and West Bengal bracing up for cyclonic storm Yaas, the Indian Army on Saturday informed that it has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations.

According to the India Army, it has arranged two columns and two engineer task forces in Odisha and eight columns and one engineer task force in West Bengal.



"Two columns and two Engineer Task Forces in Odisha and Eight Columns and One Engineer Task Force in West Bengal are ready and on standby for rescue and relief operations," said Indian Army.

Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway canceled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also geared up to meet the likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm Yaas on the east coast.

Besides this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness for the cyclonic storm

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Saturday to review preparedness for the impending Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, with the top bureaucrat of the country directing various agencies to ensure the safety of COVID-19 patients, hospitals and oxygen generation plants. (ANI)



