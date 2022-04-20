Cyclone Vardah Kills Two in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: (IANS) Two persons were killed overnight in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Vardah as heavy rains lashed the region, officials said.

Nellore and Prakasam districts of south coastal Andhra and Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts of Rayalaseema region felt impact of the cyclone which crossed Tamil Nadu coast on Monday.-





Rains were continuing in parts of these districts for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. Strong winds had uprooted trees, electricity poles and communication towers, disrupting transport.

Authorities in Nellore district declared holiday for educational institutions on Tuesday.





In Chittoor district, several low-lying areas were inundated. The temple town of Tirupati was affected. Flights were suspended as the runway at Renigunta airport near the town was inundated.





Railway authorities also cancelled or diverted trains. The road transport was also affected. Several pilgrims were stranded near the hill shrine.

Parts of Kadapa and Krishna districts were also receiving rains on Tuesday.





