Cyclone Remal weakens gradually; flight operations resume in Kolkata

IMD reported that the storm would continue to weaken. Following the storm's weakening, flight operations resumed at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that severe cyclonic storm Remal has weakened into a cyclonic storm in the early hours of Monday, and is expected to gradually weaken further.

"Severe Cyclonic Storm Remal over Coastal Bangladesh and adjoining Coastal West Bengal weakened into Cyclonic Storm at 0530hrs of the 27 May about 70km northeast of Canning and 30km west-southwest of Mongla. The system is likely to gradually weaken further," IMD posted on X.

Following the weakening of cyclone Remal, the flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.

"Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 0859 hrs, after it was closed for flight operation yesterday in view of the #CycloneRemal," the official X handle of Kolkata Airport posted.

A passenger Debali Datta said, "I had my flight yesterday which got delayed. The airport authority informed me that it will depart today. This is because of the cyclone. Since we got to know beforehand, it did not create a lot of trouble for us."

Meanwhile, the NDRF team cleared the road after a tree was uprooted near Sagar Island amid heavy rain and gusty winds in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with the Raj Bhavan task force also went on a field visit after cyclone Remal made a landfall yesterday night.

"Raj Bhavan task force has just returned from the field visit. We are all greatly relieved that no reported casualty is there. Remal cyclone is weakening and the people of Bengal have been able to brave it with fortitude and courage. We are watching in case there is any need for any help. Raj Bhavan task force is ready. I thank the entire people of West Bengal for the solidarity which they have expressed," Bose said.

As the severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' makes landfall between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coast, the Indian Coast Guard earlier said that it is closely monitoring the landfall of the cyclone with a disaster response team, ships, and hovercraft on standby at short notice to respond to post-impact challenges.

The ICG further asked the people to follow official advisories, stay informed, and stay safe.

"Update cyclone #Remal@IndiaCoastGuard is closely monitoring the landfall of cyclone #Remal with the disaster response team, Ships, and Hovercraft standby at short notice to respond to post-impact challenges. Follow official advisories, Stay informed, and stay safe," the ICG posted on X.

Following the landfall of cyclonic storm 'Remal', waterlogging has been witnessed in parts of Kolkata with heavy rain.

The visuals from the Race Course Area showed people and vehicles moving on the water-logged roads.

Several trees were also uprooted in Kolkata's Alipore area as heavy rain and gusty winds lashed several parts of West Bengal.

The IMD earlier informed that the storm 'Remal' would continue to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm.

The cyclone moved northwards and crossed the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla, said IMD.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' over the North Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards, with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours, crossed Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla near Latitude 21.75°N and Longitude 89.2°E between 22:30 hrs IST of 26th May to 00:30 hrs IST of 27th May 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110 to 120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph," said IMD in a post on X.

"It lay centred at 01:30 hrs IST of today, the 27th May, 2024 over Coastal Bangladesh and adjoining Coastal West Bengal, near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 89,2°E about 115 km east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 105 km west-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 70 km southeast of Canning (West Bengal) and SO km south-southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh), The system would continue to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by morning of 27," added the post.

The Kolkata Municipality and Kolkata Police Disaster Management teams are engaged in clearing uprooted trees in the city.

—ANI