Cyclone Nivar: Indian Army ready to deploy 12 HADR teams to TN, Pondy

Chennai: The Indian Army is ready to assist the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to tackle Cyclonic storm Nivar, which will cross the coast during midnight today.

A Defence release here said the 12 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams and two Engineer Task Force units are ready for deployment by the Indian Army to face the Cyclone. "The Army is ready to assist the government and the civil

administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to face Cyclone Nivar, maintaining communication with concerned officials", it said.

Indian Navy is also closely monitoring its movement. Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area is in constant touch with the State Admin officials to render assistance as required. Ships, aircraft, rescue and diving teams have been kept standby, it said.

