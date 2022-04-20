Cyclone Nada further weakens, making landfall in TN

Chennai: (PTI) Cyclonic storm Nada today further weakened into a depression as per expectations, with making its land fall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu, the MeT Department said.

"A large chunk of the depression has crossed coast early morning. However, over 25 percent of the system is yet to make the land fall which will happen soon," a MeT official here said.



He said mild to moderate rain coupled with squally winds were being witnessed in parts of Tamil Nadu.



Cyclone Nada which weakened into a deep depression yesterday moved Westnorth-West wards and became a depression about 40 km East south East of Karaikkal (Puducherry Union Territory), the official said.



Meanwhile, top government authorities said the situation is being monitored continuously.





