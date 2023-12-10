Cyclone Michaung: Bengal CM announces compensation for farmers affected by untimely rains

Mamata Banerjee Announces Swift Relief: Rs 10,000 Compensation for 1.20 Crore Farmers Affected by Cyclone Michaung's Unforeseen Rainfall

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced compensation, relief and support for farmers facing losses because of untimely rainfall as an impact of Cyclone Michaung.



The announcement was made just a day after Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi demanding compensation for the farmers affected by the untimely rainfall.



The Chief Minister announced that as many as 1.20 crore farmers in the state will be provided Rs 10,000 each as compensation in two phases.



She made the announcement while addressing a public meeting at Alipurduar district. Banerjee said that the amount, to be provided under the state's own farmers' insurance scheme, will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the farmers.



“We have withdrawn the cess on farmland. All those farmers who are enrolled under the farmers' insurance scheme will surely get the money as compensation. Those who are yet to enrol should immediately attend the camps organised by the state government," the Chief Minister said.



In his letter to the Chief Secretary on Saturday, Adhikari pointed out that because of the incessant drizzling, the potato farmers are facing difficulties as their fields have submerged and it is likely that their yield will probably rot in the water.



The LoP also said that the paddy farmers, who were yet to harvest their crops due to the "lack of awareness campaign" by the state government giving advance information about the untimely rainfall, are also heading for excessive financial loss.



Adhikari suggested reassessment of loans and relaxation in the repayment procedures taking into account the financial losses met by the farmers.

—IANS