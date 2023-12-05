Cyclone Michaung landfall process starts, likely to continue for next 3 hours

Cyclone 'Michaung' Ravages South Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Leaving Devastation in its Wake: Landfall Updates, Casualties, and Relief Efforts.

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) [India]: Cyclone 'Michaung' landfall process close to the South Andhra Pradesh Coast has started and is likely to continue for the next 3 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.



"The system is likely to move nearly northwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla during the next 2 hours as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110. The landfall process is continuing and likely to continue for the next 3 hours," the IMD forecasted.

"The severe cyclonic storm "MICHAUNG" over the west-central Bay of Bengal along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast moved northwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1130 hours ist of 5th December, 2023 over the same region near latitude 15.45°n and longitude 80.25°e, about 20 km east of Ongole, 50 km south-southwest of Bapatla, 70 km north-northeast of Kavali, 110 km north-northeast of Nellore, and 120 km southwest of Machilipatnam," IMD added.



Meanwhile, 8 people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the wake of the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung', which is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.



"Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from the Puzhal Lake," police said on Tuesday.





The police also added that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas who were stuck due to wreak havoc of Cyclone Michaung.



Around 17 subways including the Ganesapuram Subway, Gengureddy Subway, Sembium (Perambur), Villivakkam and Duraisamy Subway are closed due to water logging, the police informed further.



Amid destructions caused by Severe Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' in the state, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the rains received during Cyclone period have exceeded what the state has received in 2015.



Addressing the press conference, MK Stalin said "Even after receiving historical rains, the damages are less compared to the previous times. The rains received during Cyclone Michaung exceeded what we received in 2015 when the floods were artificial due to the release of water from Sembarambakkam Lake but now it is a natural flood."





"Chennai has escaped only because of the desilting works that we did in 4000 crores. In 2015, there were 199 deaths reported but now even with excessive rains the death toll is only 8 but still, it could have been averted," Stalin added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday morning inspected the Cyclone affected areas in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM inspected the rain relief camp set up in Kannapar Thital, Chennai. There are 162 relief centres in which 43 are operated accommodating 2477 Chennai residents. There are 20 kitchens operational providing food to these relief centres.



The state government has asked the authorities about the availability of ready-made items including rice-dals-vegetables and their quality to arrange food for those staying in the relief camps.



"Even though the water is draining everywhere and it will take some time to return to normalcy, I have ordered all the employees who have come from the outer districts, all the high government officials and the elected representatives to make immediate efforts to do so. I am directly monitoring all these works. Let's all work together during this difficult time and overcome this natural disaster" the Tamil Nadu CM said.





5000 workers from other districts are moved to Chennai for the mitigation works. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and other top officials are monitoring operations at the Integrated Command &Control Center. For the Chennai corporation the focus is on prioritizing rescue operations, providing food to individuals relocated to relief centers and clearing roads.



The Chief Minister also called on organisations involved in Relief Work to join hands with the government to alleviate the suffering of fellow human beings.

—ANI