    Cyclone Michaung affects TN, flights cancelled in Chennai airport

    Pankaj Sharma
    December4/ 2023
    Chaos in Chennai as Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc: Heavy rainfall paralyzes the city, disrupts flights, and halts suburban trains.

    Chennai: Cyclone Michaung led to the disruption of normal life in Tamil Nadu on Monday, with Chennai being the worst affected.

    Heavy rainfall has lashed the state capital, resulting in water logging of subways and arterial roads.

    On Monday morning, the Chennai airport have delayed and cancelled flights due to the heavy downpour.

    Sources said that services will resume once the rain recede, with more than 20 flights delayed.

    Passengers have been asked to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

    Suburban trains have also been impacted and the authorities have cancelled the services temporarily.

    The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and the union territory of Puducherry.

    —IANS

