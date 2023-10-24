Cyclone Hamoon impact expected to be nominal in Bengal

Kolkata: The impact of cyclone Hamoon on West Bengal is expected to be nominal as possibilities of its direct landfall in the state is virtually nil, according to the officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata.



However, because of the impact of the cyclone there are possibilities of medium to heavy showers in southern parts of the state.



According to the RMC officials, there are possibilities of medium to heavy showers in South 24 Parganas, North 25 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.



Wind speed in these four districts at that point of time will be ranging between 40 and 50 km an hour.



Light to medium rainfall is also expected in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.



The state administration has banned fishermen from going to the deep sea for the purpose of fishing till Wednesday.



The state agriculture department apprehends loss of crops to an extent because of the impact of the cyclone in the state.



On Tuesday afternoon, parts of the state witnessed light to medium showers thus spoiling the festive mood of Durga Puja revelers.

