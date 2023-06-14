Cyclone Biparjoy: 50 crew members of jackup rig rescued by Indian Coast Guard in Gujarat

New Delhi: In preparation for the predicted landfall of severe Cyclone Biparjoy, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has evacuated the 50-person crew of a jackup rig in Gujarat, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Defence Ministry, "in a swift and well-coordinated move, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated 50 lives on June 13 at Okha, Gujarat as a preventive measure."

On June 12, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) contacted the ICG asking for assistance in evacuating 50 people from the jackup rig 'KEY SINGAPORE/01', which was located 25 nautical miles (nm) west of Okha.—Inputs from Agencies