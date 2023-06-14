Cyclone 'Biparjoy': HM Amit Shah asks Gujarat govt to shift people in sensitive areas to safer places

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the government of Gujarat to prepare for Cyclone "Biparjoy" by making plans to relocate people living in vulnerable areas to safer areas and providing essential services like electricity, telecommunication, health, and drinking water.

Shah shared this information during a web-based meeting to review cyclone preparations. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, two Union ministers, numerous Gujarat ministers and MPs, MLAs, and officials from eight districts that are anticipated to be affected by "Biparjoy" were present during the meeting.

In a statement released by his office, the Union home minister demanded that the Gujarat government relocate residents of dangerous areas to more secure areas and provide them with basic necessities such as power, phone service, medical care, and clean water.—Inputs from Agencies