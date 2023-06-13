Cyclone 'Biparjoy': 21,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters; ICG evacuates 50 personnel from oil rig

Ahmedabad: It is expected that Cyclone 'Biparjoy' will make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday evening, and as of Tuesday, the government had relocated 21,000 people from several coastal districts to temporary shelters.

Authorities hope to remove residents living within 10 kilometres of the coast.

A'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum winds of up to 150 kph is forecast to make landfall near Jakhau port, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).—Inputs from Agencies