Cycle Sales Soar In UP's Gorakhpur As People Pedal It Out To Stay Fit Amid COVID-19

Gorakhpur: As cycling has emerging as one of the ways to stay fit amid the COVID-19 crisis, cycle sellers in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have asserted that their business has improved as more people opted for cycling. Speaking to ANI, Arpit Kesarvani, a shopkeeper said, "Although gyms have reopened now, people are staying away from gyms, there is a huge demand for cycles."

Kesarvani added that people are opting for cycling in large numbers instead of going to gyms as they are able to follow social distancing while keeping themselves fit. Moreover, it is a pollution-free medium of transport. "People of the age group between 20 to 40 years are demanding for cycles nowadays," he added. Another shopkeeper, Abhimanyu Kumar said that they were not expecting that their business would see a boost soon after the lockdown was lifted. "Market is down right now but the sale of cycles has increased. During normal days, we used to sell around 100 cycles per month. But now the sale has increased to 200 to 300 cycles per month. People are using cycles in order to reduce their weight and stay fit. Premium range cycles are being sold currently," he added. —ANI