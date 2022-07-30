New Delhi: After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday.





Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie.





The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan.





In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.





Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia.





The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji.





In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch





The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring.





In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event.





In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.





*Day 2 schedule* includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming.





ATHLETICS





India will eye a medal in the men's marathon Final with Nitendra Singh Rawat all geared up at 01.30 PM.





PARA-SWIMMING





India's Ashish Kumar Singh will fight for his final birth in the men's 100m Backstroke S9 Finals--at 12:18 AM





SWIMMING





* 100m backstroke semifinal--Srihari Natraj (1:14 am)





* 200m freestyle heat 3--kushagrarawat (03.00 pm)





GYMNASTICS





* Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification Subdivision 3--PranatiNayak, RuthujaNatraj, ProtisthaSamanta (9:00 Pm)





BADMINTON





* Mixed team group a---India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)





* Mixed team group a--India Vs Australia (11:30 pm)





BOXING





* Over 54kg - 57kg (Round Of 32)---Hussamuddin Mohammed Vs Amzolele (SA) (4:30 Pm)





CYCLING (02:30 PM - 06:15 PM)





* Womens sprint qualifying--Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul





* Womens 3000m individual pursuit qualifying--Meenakshi





* Mens 4000m individual pursuit qualifying--Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar





Men's kierin first round (8.30 PM -11.30 PM)





HOCKEY





* Womens Pool A--India Vs Wales (11:30 PM)





WEIGHTLIFTING





* Mens 55 Kg--SanketMahadevSargar(01:30 PM - 06:15 PM)





* Mens 61 Kg--Gururaja((01:30 PM - 06:15 PM))





* Women's 49 Kg--SaikhomMirabhaiChanu(08:00 PM - 10:15 PM)





TABLE TENNIS (02:00 PM - 07:00 PM)





* Womens Team Group 2--India Vs Guyana





* Mens Team Group--India Vs Northern Ireland





SQUASH (04:30 PM - 07:00 PM)





* Mens singles round of 32--RamitTandon Vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica)





* Womens singles round of 32--JoshanaChinappa Vs Tbd





* Womens singles round of 32--Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Vs AifaAzman (Malaysia)





* Mens singles round of 32--SauravGhosal Vs Tbd





LAWN BALLS (01:00 PM - 06:15 PM)





* Men's triple--India vs Malta (





* Women's singles--Tania Choudhury Vs Laura Daniels(Wales)





* Men's pairs--India Vs Cook Island





* Women's four--India Vs Canada









