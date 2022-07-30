    Menu
    CWG Day 2: India eyes gold in weightlifting, athletics, gymnastics

    July30/ 2022

    New Delhi: After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday.


     

    Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie.


    The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan.


    In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.


    Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia.


    The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji.


    In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch


    The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring.


    In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event.


    In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.


    *Day 2 schedule* includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming.


    ATHLETICS


    India will eye a medal in the men's marathon Final with Nitendra Singh Rawat all geared up at 01.30 PM.


    PARA-SWIMMING


    India's Ashish Kumar Singh will fight for his final birth in the men's 100m Backstroke S9 Finals--at 12:18 AM


    SWIMMING


    * 100m backstroke semifinal--Srihari Natraj (1:14 am)


    * 200m freestyle heat 3--kushagrarawat (03.00 pm)


    GYMNASTICS


    * Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification Subdivision 3--PranatiNayak, RuthujaNatraj, ProtisthaSamanta (9:00 Pm)


    BADMINTON


    * Mixed team group a---India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)


    * Mixed team group a--India Vs Australia (11:30 pm)


    BOXING


    * Over 54kg - 57kg (Round Of 32)---Hussamuddin Mohammed Vs Amzolele (SA) (4:30 Pm)


    CYCLING (02:30 PM - 06:15 PM)


    * Womens sprint qualifying--Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul


    * Womens 3000m individual pursuit qualifying--Meenakshi


    * Mens 4000m individual pursuit qualifying--Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar


    Men's kierin first round (8.30 PM -11.30 PM)


    HOCKEY


    * Womens Pool A--India Vs Wales (11:30 PM)


    WEIGHTLIFTING


    * Mens 55 Kg--SanketMahadevSargar(01:30 PM - 06:15 PM)


    * Mens 61 Kg--Gururaja((01:30 PM - 06:15 PM))


    * Women's 49 Kg--SaikhomMirabhaiChanu(08:00 PM - 10:15 PM)


    TABLE TENNIS (02:00 PM - 07:00 PM)


    * Womens Team Group 2--India Vs Guyana


    * Mens Team Group--India Vs Northern Ireland


    SQUASH (04:30 PM - 07:00 PM)


    * Mens singles round of 32--RamitTandon Vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica)


    * Womens singles round of 32--JoshanaChinappa Vs Tbd


    * Womens singles round of 32--Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Vs AifaAzman (Malaysia)


    * Mens singles round of 32--SauravGhosal Vs Tbd


    LAWN BALLS (01:00 PM - 06:15 PM)


    * Men's triple--India vs Malta (


    * Women's singles--Tania Choudhury Vs Laura Daniels(Wales)


    * Men's pairs--India Vs Cook Island


    * Women's four--India Vs Canada



    —ANI

