CWG 2018: Shuttlers continue India's medal rush in Gold Coast

India's badminton players continued their fine run here on Sunday with Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth securing the gold and silver medal in their respective categories.

In a high-pressure match, Saina outclassed compatriot P V Sindhu 21-18 23-21 in the badminton women's singles to clinch gold.

With this victory, Saina became the first Indian badminton star to win two Commonwealth Games gold.

Sindhu settled for silver.

Newly crowned world Number 1 Srikanth lost his men's singles final 21-19, 14-21, 14-21 to Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei and had to settle for silver.

