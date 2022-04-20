CWG 2018: India beat Malaysia 2-1 to qualify for semi-final

India defeated Malaysia 2-1 to seal a semi-final spot in the men's hockey of the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

For India dragflicker Harmanpreet scored both the goals in 3rd and 44th minute, while for Malaysia the lone scorer was Faizal Saari 16th minute.

With one more group game remaining, India will now look to finish at the top of the group and avoid Australia in the semi-final.

With the victory, India temporarily go top of their group, with England scheduled to play Wales later in the day. India is yet to play England before semis and the winner of that match will be the table topper.

So far, India have played three games and won two of them.

In their first game, India dre w 2-2 against Pakistan. They beat Wales 4-3 in the second game and finally on Tuesday, they beat Malaysia to qualify for the semi-final.

UNI



