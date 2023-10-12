CWC: Ace commentator Harsha Bhogle down with dengue, to miss India's clash with Pakistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Noted Indian sportscaster and commentator, Harsha Bhogle, informed on Thursday that he was down with a bout of dengue fever, which would keep him away from the commentators' box during the much-anticipated World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Saturday.

Nicknamed the 'Voice of Cricket', Bhogle took to his official handle on social media platform X to say that he would miss out the high-octane clash owing to dengue and the resultant weakness and lowered immunity.

Bhogle also thanked his colleagues and the broadcast crew for taking the extra workload after he withdrew citing ill health during the second half of the India vs Australia match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On his return to the commentators' box, Bhogle posted that he was hopeful of being back in time for India's match against Bangladesh on October 19.

"I am disappointed at having to miss out on #IndiavsPak on the 14th. But I have dengue and the resultant weakness, and lowered immunity, will make it impossible. I am hoping to be back in time for the game on the 19th. My colleagues, and the broadcast crew, have been very helpful (and took on the extra workload during the second half of #IndiaVsAus) and I look forward to saying thank you to them in person," Bhogle posted on X.

https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1712357990731481292?

India, on Wednesday, made mincemeat of the Afganistan bowlers on course to a dominant 8-wicket win.

The win, coupled with its victory over 5-time champions Australia in their campaign opener, would put the hosts in a good space ahead of the weekend clash with Pakistan.

—ANI