CWC meeting in Hyderabad: High Command likely to resolve rift in party's K’taka unit

Bengaluru: The Congress high command is likely to address the rift within the Karnataka unit of the party, during the executive committee meeting in Hyderabad.

Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad, on whom a show-cause notice was slammed for launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and raising the debate on Dalit CM in Karnataka, has also left for Hyderabad.

The executive committee meeting will primarily discuss the strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. However, the party is keen on strengthening its position in Karnataka, where it managed to defeat the BJP and come to power.

Sources explained that Hariprasad would give clarification to the top leaders over his remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are jointly chairing the meeting.

Permanent members of the executive committee of the Congress, Hariprasad and former union minister M. Veerappa Moily will be among those present.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also got the invitation as the party high command has invited four chief ministers of Congress-ruled states. DyCM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had already left for Hyderabad.

Sources explained that the high command would hold discussion with Siddaramaiah and Hariprasad to end the rift between them.

According to sources, Hariprasad’s ambition to become cabinet minister was snubbed by CM Siddaramaiah.

Hariprasad, since then is organising events and issuing statements questioning the leadership of Siddaramaiah causing severe embarrassment to the Congress government.

