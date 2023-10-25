CWC 2023: Warner and Maxwell's ton; Smith and Labuschagne's blitz power Australia to 399/8 against Netherlands

New Delhi [India]: David Warner and Glenn Maxwell's century, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's onslaught took Australia to 399/8 against the Netherlands in the 24th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Since Travis Head is still left out of the squad against the Netherlands, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner opened for Australia. Before the start of the game, the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that Marcus Stoinis have not been included in the first eleven after he suffered a niggle and Cameron Green replaced him in the playing squad.

Pat Cummins-led Australia won the toss and decided to bat first against Scott Edwards' Netherlands.

Marsh failed to maintain his consistency and was dismissed in the 3.5 over by Logan van Beek for nine runs (AUS 28-1). Steven Smith replaced Marsh.

However, David Warner again continued his stellar form in the tournament and made a solid partnership with Smith in Delhi.

In the first powerplay, Australia made 66 runs and the Dutch could only bag one wicket. Meanwhile, The Aussie batting lineup touched the 100-run mark in the 17.1 overs.

However, Smith was dismissed after playing a 71-run knock from 68 balls by Aryan Dutt in the 23.3 over (AUS 160-2). Marnus Labuschagne replaced Smith.

After coming on the crease, Labuschagne also built up a strong partnership with Warner.

Bas de Leede dismissed Labuschagne in the 36.1 overs for 62 runs from 47 balls (AUS 244-3). Josh Inglis replaced Labuschagne.

After scoring 14 runs from 12 balls, Inglis was dismissed by Bas de Leede in the 38.6 overs (AUS 266-4). Cameron Green replaced Inglis on the crease.

In the 39.1 overs, van Beek again picked up a crucial wicket and dismissed Warner for 104 runs from 93 balls (AUS 267-5). Glenn Maxwell replaced Warner.

Australia scored 202 runs in the second powerplay, On the other hand, the Netherlands bowling attack scalped four wickets.

Maxwell put the field on fire after he smashed nine fours and eight sixes to complete his century in just 40 balls.

Green had to leave the crease after a runout in the 42.2 overs (AUS 290-6). Pat Cummins replaced Green.

Logan van Beek dismissed Maxwell in the 49.3 overs for 106 runs (AUS 393-7). Mitchell Starc replaced Maxwell.

In the 43.1 overs, Australia crossed the 300-run mark after playing 259 balls.

Starc was dismissed by the star Dutch bowler in the 49.4 overs and the Aussie had to leave the crease for a duck (AUS 393-8). Adam Zampa came on the crease to replace Starc.

In the last of the inning, Cummins smashed a four to take Australia's score to 399/8.

In the third powerplay, Australia made 131 runs and the Dutch bowlers took three wickets.

Talking about the Dutch bowling attack, Logan van Beek scalped four wickets in his 10-wicket haul and gave away 74 runs. De Leede picked up two wickets. Meanwhile, Aryan Dutt bagged just one wicket.

The Netherlands need to make 400 runs against Australia to win their second game in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Brief score: Australia 399/8 (David Warner 104, Glenn Maxwell 106, Steven Smith 71) vs Netherlands Logan van Beek 74/4, Bas de Leede 115/2.

—ANI