CWC 2023: New Zealand suffer blow as Matt Henry leaves field during match against South Africa

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]: Injury woes continued to pile on the New Zealand team as bowler Matt Henry was pulled off the field during a match against South Africa in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 owing to a possible hamstring injury.

Henry left the field for treatment after hurting his right hamstring while bowling his sixth over.

The Kiwi bowler has been a key member of New Zealand's bowling assault, taking 11 wickets in seven matches so far in the World Cup 2023 campaign. However, things went wrong for the pacer in the 27th over of the contest.

Henry had bowled three deliveries in his sixth over of the contest when he was forced to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury in his right leg. The pacer was seen conversing with Trent Boult, while Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner were also seen conversing with Henry. The pacer then left the field with Jimmy Neesham coming on to finish the 27th over. Henry gave away 31 runs in 5.3 overs.

The New Zealand team's campaign in the 2023 Cricket World Cup has been difficult, with several important players like Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, and Lockie Ferguson injured.

After returning from a knee injury sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Williamson guided his team to an eight-wicket triumph against Bangladesh on October 13 in the ongoing ICC World Cup, making an outstanding 78 runs. His recovery was hampered, however, by an unfortunate event in which he was hit on the left glove by a throw while taking a fast single.



Mark Chapman, an all-rounder, was also sidelined by injuries during the World Cup. Due to a calf injury, he missed a high-scoring encounter against Australia. Lockie Ferguson, another key New Zealand player, had an Achilles' niggle during a game against Australia. Despite his discomfort, he expressed hope that he would be able to play in the following games.

