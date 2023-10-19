CWC 2023: India's clinical bowling nullifies Bangladesh's explosive start to restrict the Tigers on 256/8

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]: Bangladesh's explosive start was eclipsed by India's clinical bowling as they set a target of 257 in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das were dominating the powerplay, pulling off some well-timed shots to find boundaries on a surface that was assisting batters.

They managed to put up a score of 90-0 in the first 14 overs with a healthy run rate. Drinks were called and after the resumption of the match, India completely turned the tides in their favour.

But before Bangladesh's downfall commenced, Hardik Pandya injured himself and walked off the field.

Pandya came to bowl his first over of the game in the ninth over and was smashed for two successive fours in the second and third deliveries by Litton Das.

While attempting to stop the second four, Pandya tried to use his right leg to stop the ball but slipped and twisted his ankle.

Kuldeep Yadav resumed the innings and on the fourth ball after the game dismissed Tanzid Hasan for 51. A flipper did the trick as Hasan failed to read the ball, tired to go for a sweep but couldn't read the line as the ball struck the pads right in front of the wickets.

Najmul Hossain Shanto came in to avoid further loss of wickets, both batters looked comfortable until the 20th over. Jadeja got better off Shanto to end his day for a score of 8.

Mohammed Siraj claimed Mehidy Hasan Miraz's wicket with KL Rahul taking a stunner behind the stumps showcasing India's prowess in the field.

Jadeja claimed his second by removing set batter Litton Das for 66. In the next 10 overs Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim stabalised Bangladesh's innings. Shardul Thakur ended the dangerous looking partnership by claiming Hridoy's (16) wicket who was struggling for rhythm.

Jaspri Bumrah decided to join the party by dismissing Mushfiqur (38) with the moment of brilliance in the field as Jadeja took an unbelievable catch.

Mahmudullah took on Shardul to claim 15 runs in the 46th over and push Bangladesh towards a score of 260.

However, a pin point yorker in the final over from Bumrah ended his stay on the pitch as he walked back with a score of 46.

Shoriful Islam struck a six in the final ball to take Bangladesh's score to 256.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 256/8 (Litton Das 66, Tanzid Hasan 51; Ravindra Jadeja 2-38) vs India.

—ANI