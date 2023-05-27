CVoter Survey: 48.15% feel PM Modi has introduced a new method to communicate with people

New Delhi: A total of 48.5 per cent of the respondents of a survey are of the opinion that the Narendra Modi regime has introduced a new language and method to communicate with the people over the last nine years.

However, 34 per cent respondents feel the opposite, while 17.5 per cent say they cannot comment on the issue.

This was disclosed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the BJP-led government. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the survey, 48.4 per cent respondents from the rural areas, and 48.9 per cent from the urban areas feel that the Modi regime has brought a new language and method of communication with the people over the last nine years.

The survey also claimed that 50.1 per cent female and 47 per cent male feel the same, whereas 36.7 per cent male and 31.1 per cent women feel otherwise.

Also, 58.2 per cent respondents in the higher income group, 48.1 per cent in the middle income group, and 47.3 per cent in the lower income group feel that the Modi regime has brought a new language and method of communication with the people over the last nine years.

The survey also said that 53 per cent respondents in the Muslim community, and 44.6 per cent in the Schedule Caste/Dalit category feel that the Modi regime did not bring a new language and method of communication with the people over the last nine year.

—IANS