CV Writing Workshop AT UIFT & VD, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development in collaboration with Central Placement organized a creative workshop on CV writing for the students. Workshop was conducted by the Dr Sanjiv Gupta, an expert in Human Resource Management, Chief General Manager (Retd.)–Manufacturing, SML ISUZU LTD, Chandigarh. Workshop started on an enthusiastic note by Chairperson of UIFT & VD, Dr. Anu H. Gupta. Highlighting the creative acumen of the students, she welcomed Dr Sanjiv with a hand-made product created by Ms. Vinita, a student of B.Sc. Fashion and Lifestyle Technology.

"Resume is a brief overview of who you are," remarked Dr. Sanjiv to begin the session. Make your CV easy to read; adding too much information and making it too cluttered can detract from its appeal, he said. The resource person displayed a variety of sample resumes, which was beneficial to them. "Your personal successes and skills will make you stand out from the crowd, so make sure to write that correctly," he continued during the session. Additionally, he stressed the value of drafting your resume in a professional manner without using too much colour because doing so will prevent the employer from seeing the important information. Students actively and enthusiastically interacted during the workshop. The session witnessed series of questions and answers and productive discussions. Students were given advice on how to build a stronger, more polished CV that will undoubtedly benefit them in their career. Workshop was coordinated by Dr. Rita Kant, Faculty, UIFT & VD and Ms. Gargi, Guest Faculty, UIFT& VD.