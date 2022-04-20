Customs likely to question Kerala Speaker in dollar smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Customs officials probing the sensational gold smuggling case are likely to question Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan after the Budget session concludes on January 22, sources said on Tuesday.



Three accused in the case had deposed before the customs about the alleged involvement of Sreeramakrishnan.

Official sources told IANS that they had contemplated to quiz the Speaker during the session here, but higher authorities wanted him to be grilled at the Kerala Customs headquarters in Kochi.

Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and PS Sarith had claimed the Speaker's involvement in the smuggling of dollars.

The gold smuggling case came to light on July 5 after 30 kg of the precious metal was seized by the Customs from a package sent as diplomatic consignment and addressed to the UAE Consulate in the state capital.

Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel was also quizzed by the Customs while CM's former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was arrested in the gold smuggling case.

Earlier, the Speaker's Assistant Private Secretary K Ayyappan was also grilled by the Customs for over nine hours.

—IANS