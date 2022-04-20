Customers'' data of 3 crypto wallets, 1 investment platform hacked

San Francisco: A hacker who was behind the cyber attack on Ethereum.org is now selling data tied to key cryptocurrency wallets like Keepkey, Trezor, Ledger and online investment platform Bnktothefuture.

The hacker has three large databases with information pertaining to at least 80,000 customers. This includes the customer''s email address, name, phone number, residential address and other data.

Data of customers who allegedly purchased products using Shopify from these crypto wallets have been compromised, according to data breach monitoring and prevention service called Under the Breach.

"The hacker doesn''t seem to have any passwords, but is offering detailed information that was stolen from an alleged Shopify breach like email addresses, home addresses, and phone numbers," reports Bitcoin News.

Ledger, however, tweeted: "Rumours pretend our Shopify database has been hacked through a Shopify exploit. Our ecommerce team is currently checking these allegations by analyzing the so-called hacked DB, and so far it doesn''t match our real (database) DB. We continue investigations and are taking the matter seriously".

A Shopify spokesperson told Bitcoin.com: "We investigated these claims and found no evidence to substantiate them, and no evidence of any compromise of Shopify''s systems."

The hacker has advertised the databases of 18 virtual currency exchanges and forums, in addition to the email lists of two crypto tax platforms.

--IANS