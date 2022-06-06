Curtain Raiser for Shears & Ruban 2022

Chandigrah (The Hawk): The Department of University Institute of Fashion and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh(UIFT) will be holding a curtain raiser on the 7th June 2022 at 12:00 p.m., in our department lab to welcome each one, to the much awaited Annual Design Collection Shears and Ruban 2022, of the B.Sc. Semester 6th students. The collection is being introduced with an invitation in pink, as a call to prosperity post Covid, and the Fashion Show to be held on the 10th of June at 5:30 p.m.

The show Shears & Ruban 2022 will be graced by the presence of Honourable Vice Chancellor, Prof. Raj Kumar and the Guest of Honour Ms. Shalini Kahlon, an Entrepreneur and Lifestyle Designer. The collection will be a splash of creativity, where one may witness a range of styles, borne out of different ideas.

One of the student, Rajvinder’s collection is inspired by the Mystical sense of awe, fascination and mystery. Manifested through the use of bead, sequin, colours, layers of organza she captures the shapes of the butterfly, sand balls, ripples and waves. Aditi's collection has experimented on the blissful transformations of colours that take place in nature, and so does her garments transform from one design to another in an aesthetic appeal. Bhupinder’s collection is inspired by the movement of water trickling down giving shape and dimension to his garments. Jasmeet has added a different dimension to kid's wear with a pomp of bright colour dyed in large silhouette of flowers. The show is being by coordinated by our senior faculty Dr Prabhdip Brar, Ph.D. On behalf of the Chairperson, Dr. Anu H. Gupta and the faculty, we invite you to the Curtain Raiser for Shears & Ruban.



