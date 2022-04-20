Curriculum Of Education Institutions Should Be Practical, Creative And Socially Relevant, Says Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the curriculum of educational institutions should not be theoretical but practical, creative and socially relevant.

He said an institution can create its identity in the world only when it makes itself relevant to the society and appealed to teaching and training institutes to be part of campaigns and schemes run by the government.

The chief minister was speaking on the concluding session of a seven-day function organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Digvijay Nath Post- Graduate College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

"Teachers, parents and students should be involved in constructive activities by becoming socially relevant. Teaching and training institutions should be a part of the campaigns and schemes run by the government. "This will create a new consciousness in society. Our educational institutions used to be the centres of consciousness of society, and our history is witness to this," Adityanath said.

He paid tributes to Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynathji Maharaj at the college and planted saplings, the statement said. "The curriculum of our educational institutions should not be theoretical but practical, creative and socially relevant, then only they will be able to fulfil their real responsibility. We have to consider how we can make our educational institutions socially viable," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said the government has formed the Development Board for Purvanchal and Bundelkhand. "We have asked the board members to sit down with universities in their region to discuss the overall development of the region and give a concrete action plan to the government. "I am happy that we have been successful in giving a new thought in this direction. There is a need to create such coordination between the government and educational-training institutions," he said. PTI