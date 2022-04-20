Curriculum Most Important Aspect Of Any Educational Process : Venkaiah

Puducherry: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the curriculum and mastery of subjects that are taught is the most important aspect of any educational process.

Delivering the 28th convocation address at the Pondicherry University (PU), Mr Naidu said that we need to go beyond it and we must emphasize the crucial aspect of what is commonly called "emotional intelligence", the ability to be a good human being, a balanced, rational and sensitive person who uses knowledge for the common good of humanity.

We must give equal importance to all the four pillars of learning suggested by UNESCO. Learning to know, learning to do, learning to be and learning to live together are equally important, he said.

In the present global context, the fourth dimension –learning to live together-is perhaps the most important, the Vice President said.

Mr Venkaiah stressed that one should learn his mother tongue. Practicing mother tongue is most important, he said, adding that there is no problem in learning other languages too.

Learn Hindi also which will give opportunities at the National level. "There is no imposition, no opposition and that is the position",he said.

The Vice President said blind opposition to any language is wrong and added one should master his mother tongue first.

