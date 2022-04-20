Currently focussing on skill-based training of individuals, says Reid

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Indian men's and women's hockey teams, both of whom are based out of the Netaji Subhash Southern Centre in Bengaluru, have resumed their training after practice had been halted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six players, including captain Manpreet Singh on their arrival at the camp after taking a break, had tested positive for Covid-19. "I tested positive and when I returned back to training, we slowly started the procedures of getting back to play. The coaches have created a plan so that we gradually return to full momentum and I am really happy to be back practicing again," said Manpreet as per a SAI media release.

Meanwhile, men's head coach Graham Reid said that the emphasis at the moment is on skill-based training focusing on individual basics which allows training to take place in small groups while maintaining social distancing.

"Using the SAI SOPs for various disciplines, we have been able to gradually increase the workload and intensity of the training to the point where we are able to have the majority of the squad up to pre-Covid levels by the end of the next camp. This has been a slow and deliberate process designed to produce maximum output while minimising the risk of injury."

Women's team captain Rani said it feels good that they have started training after such a long time and are slowly bringing their bodies back to the same level which further allows them to train the way they used to earlier.

"Alongside that, whatever safety protocols are is in place, we are following that and we hope we return to our old form and rhythm in the next few months. But at the moment, it is important that we keep ourselves safe by following all protocols and train within them," said Rani.

—IANS