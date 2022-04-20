Current fiscal extended to June 30 from March 31

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the possible recession post coronavirus outbreak in the country, the current financial year was extended to June 30, 2020, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sources said on Monday night.

The financial year, 2020-21, will begin from July 1, 2020, the sources said.

The 2020-21 FY will, however, conclude on March 31, 2021.

India is among other many countries that are likely to face economic slowdown in wake of coronavirus which is swiftly spreading its tentacles all over the globe.

UNI