Current dressing room environment affecting MS Dhoni's form: Former coach

New Delhi: A day after Indian cricket team was humiliated at the hands of Bangladesh in the second ODI, MS Dhoni's former coach Chanchal Bhattacharya has said that the Indian skipper is unhappy with the current dressing room environment. Speaking to a leading English news channel, Dhoni's ex-coach claimed that the current Indian dressing room environment was one of the reasons why Dhoni was upset. He further added that it was difficult for a player to perform to his full capacity if the mind was not at peace. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Virat Kohli's former coach Rajkumar Sharma termed the loss against Bangladesh as shameful and said the way Bangla Tigers thrashed India, it was a Black Sunday for Indian cricket. During the post match press conference of second ODI, which India lost by six wickets to Tigers, an emotional Dhoni stated: "If it's justified that you remove me, that I am the reason about everything going bad in Indian cricket, I would love to step aside." "I am always the one who is responsible for anything bad that happens in Indian cricket. Everything that happens is because of me. Even the Bangladesh media is smiling," the skipper added. MSD, who promoted himself to the number 4 position in a crisis situation, blamed poor batting for the series loss. "We need to put runs on the board. We didn't get to a good start, and whenever there was a partnership we lost two wickets together. You have to take risks in such a game, but if you keep losing two wickets in a row, it becomes difficult to do so. If you have 200 on the board, it is quite easy for the other teams to chase so I won't blame the bowlers for this game," Dhoni added. Notably, a rejuvenated Bangladeshi squad won its first ever bilatertal series against India as they thrashed the Men in Blue comprehensively by 6 wickets at the Shere Bangla Stadium to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side, had ripped through the star-studded Indian batting line-up even in the first ODI which they won by 79 runs.