Current downturn in relation created by China, not India: Jaishankar

Kolkata: Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar blamed China for the current deterioration in bilateral relations on Friday, arguing that it requires two hands to clap for a partnership to succeed.

Following his delivery of the Shyama Prasad Lecture on "New India and the World," the minister made these remarks.

When asked if the two Asian powers can have a functional relationship, he responded, "It finally takes two hands to clap, and China too must have the belief in a workable relationship."

Jaishankar stressed the importance of China abiding by the Line of Actual Control agreements reached in 1993 and 1996 if a productive working relationship is to be maintained.—Inputs from Agencies