Currency Showered At Congress Function To Pay Homage To Pulwama Attack Martyrs

Roorkee: Congress workers showered currency notes at Congress leader Virendra Rawat, son of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, and a Qawwali singer at a function organized to pay homage to Pulwama martyrs here on Friday night.

In a video, a few persons can be seen showering the money on a Qawwali artist while the Congress leader Virendra Rawat is seen standing beside them and smiling.

"Rahul Gandhi has said that people are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Pulwama attack but the Prime Minister must do something. Our soldiers are being killed in Pulwama and death of soldiers is on the rise," said Rawat. "This is a function to pay homage to the Pulwama martyrs and it started with the 'shrandhanjali' sabha," said Rawat.