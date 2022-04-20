Curiosity Creates Endless Possibilities For Success In Science: Dr Atul

Roorkee: Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee scientists visited Government Primary School, Khanjarpur, Roorkee on December 06, 2019, under Jigyasa: Student-Scientist Connect Programme.

Interacting with the students, Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Senior Principal Scientist & Jigyasa Programme Coordinator, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee presented a lecture on "Flying High with Science and Jigyasa" and explained to them the importance of science in life. He told the students that science is everywhere and in everything and one only needs to find the right question to uncover its secrets. Why is the sky blue? Why does the sun rise in the east? How do birds fly? Why does water have no shape? Why is the water wet? All these questions may seem silly but hold deep knowledge of various scientific principles. He motivated the students to ask question about anything that awakens their curiosity. If their teacher, parents or elders are unable to provide a satisfactory answer, do not lose hope – find an expert and consult the books. Do not give up until the answer is found. This search will expand their intellectual limit and knowledgebase. If scientific curiosity is fuelled with appropriate courage and perseverance, then there is no end to the possibilities of success in science and life. Dr. Agarwal also discussed the students' dreams and aspirations and guided them.

India is celebrating 150 years of the Mahatma by following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi throughout the year. Dr. Agarwal asked the students to work towards building a Swachh Bharat, Water Conservation and Plantation of Trees. Dr. Atul Agarwal along with the teachers and students planted a plant at the school premises and spread the message of living in harmony with nature. About 65 students of Government Primary School, Khanjarpur, Roorkee along with their Principal Smt. Harsh Lata Sharma and teacher Smt. Simmi Tyagi were present during the occasion.