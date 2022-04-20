Curfew, shutdown continue for 13th day in Valley

Srinagar: Curfew imposed by the authorities and a protest shutdown called by separatists paralysed life in the Valley for 13th day on Wednesday. Police said curfew will continue in most parts of the Valley as precautionary measure to maintain law and order. "No major clash occurred anywhere in the Valley on Tuesday and the situation remained generally calm," a senior police officer told IANS in summer capital Srinagar. After the state government conveyed to the editors of local newspapers through Amitabh Mattoo, Advisor to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, that there was no ban on publication, the editors on Tuesday sought written assurance from the government to resume publication. Police said curfew will continue in most parts of the Valley as precautionary measure to maintain law and order. PTI. The Valley went without any newspaper for the 5th day running Tuesday. Farooq Ahmad Lone, District Magistrate Srinagar, told IANSthere was no ban order by him on newspaper publication. The editors have said they will meet again in the afternoon to decide future course of action. Internet connectivity on all mobile phones remained suspended for the ninth day in the Valley on Wednesday. Calling facility on mobile phones has also remained suspended during this period except for limited calling facility on post-paid mobile phones provided by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). After remaining closed because of the killings of three civilians in army firing during protest in Qazigund area, the Jammu-Sringar National Highway was restored for limited traffic during the night. Trucks carrying supplies of essential goods and vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris, who had been stranded on the highway, were cleared during the night. Three civilian protesters, including two women, were killed on Monday in army firing when mob attacked an army patrol party. The army has regretted the incident and ordered a probe to ascertain whether the standard operating procedure (SOP) was violated by the soldiers, so that the responsibility is fixed and the guilty are punished. Meanwhile, train services between Baramulla town in the Valley and Banihal in Jammu region also remained suspended for the 13th day on Wednesdy. All normal activities of life have been paralysed by the ongoing cycle of violence that has claimed 44 lives, including 42 civilians and two policemen. Marriages scheduled during this period have been cancelled causing inconvenience to hundreds of families. The violence started on 9 July, a day after Hizbul commander Burhan Wani was killed by the security forces along with two of his associates in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.