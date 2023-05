Imphal: Officials in the northeastern state of Manipur said on Wednesday that they had imposed a curfew in eight districts due to violence during a tribal uprising.

The demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation by the non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, sparked violence during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' planned by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district.—Inputs from Agencies