Curfew imposed in Srinagar after 12-year-old dies in pellet firing

Srinagar:�Curfew remained in force in seven police station areas of the city today following death of a minor boy, who was injured during clashes between protestors and security forces in Safakadal area of the city. 12-year-old Junaid Akhoon succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Hospital at Soura late last night, taking the death toll in the ongoing unrest in Kashmir to 84, a police official said. Akhoon was hit by pellets in the head and chest at Saidapora in Safakadal Police Station area yesterday during clashes between protestors and security forces, the official said. He said curfew remained in force in seven police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order. "Curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure in seven police station areas of Srinagar city," the official said here. He said the police station areas where curfew has been imposed are Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal, Maharaj Gunj, Maisuma and Batamaloo. "Restrictions on assembly of people are in force in rest of the Kashmir Valley while security forces have been deployed in strength to maintain law and order," the official said. Normal life remained affected for the 92nd consecutive day in Kashmir following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8. The unrest, which has claimed 84 lives including that of two cops and left thousands of others injured in clashes between protestors and security forces, yesterday entered the fourth month as shops, business establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions remained closed, while public transport continued to be off the roads. The roads across Srinagar city today wore a deserted look with security forces checking the handful of private vehicles seen on the roads.