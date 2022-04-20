Curbs to continue in Taj city as COVID-19 tally reaches 255

Agra: Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh has said the city would continue to remain under strict lockdown conditions. The government offices will remain closed and the lockdown would continue to be effectively enforced from Monday, he said.

The statement came late Sunday night.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 255, of which 92 were Tablighis. In neighbouring Firozabad district the number has gone up to 52.

Agra district magistrate said there would be no relaxation in the hotspot zones. The city has 50 odd such zones. The MD Jain Inter College at Hari Parbat will serve as a temporary jail for the lockdown violators, he said.

Home delivery services by Zomato and Swiggy have been stopped.

Meanwhile, the district administration has allowed 18 private hospitals to provide OPD facilities.

Health officials blamed vegetable vendors for spreading infection in several new areas. The main Subzi Mandi has now been closed.

The city is now facing a shortage of green vegetables and fruits as the distribution is not happening even though the stocks are in the godowns.

--IANS