Curb your leaders' irresponsible talk, BJP tells AIADMK

Chennai: Condemning the comments of AIADMK's spokesperson, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Monday urged the state's ruling party to advise its "second-rung leaders" not to make "irresponsible" statements.

In a statement issued here, BJP's state General Secretary K.T. Raghavan condemned AIADMK spokesperson Pugazhendi for telling the media that the BJP's national leadership should remove its Tamil Nadu President L. Murugan.

Raghavan said despite the fact that the BJP is part of the AIADMK alliance, "it is surprising to note the second-rung leaders of the ruling party are talking irresponsibly".

Murugan had been repeatedly saying that the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA in Tamil Nadu will be decided by the BJP's national leadership.

His comments came after the AIADMK had announced that incumbent K. Palaniswami will be the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls.

The AIADMK leaders, including Ministers, came strongly against Murugan's statement.

Later, Murugan said the NDA in Tamil Nadu continues and Palaniswami was the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate.

—IANS