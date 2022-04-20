Cup of joy: Three to four cups of coffee cut diabetes risk

London:�Coffee lovers rejoice! Here�s a piece of information that will delight you: Danish scientists say that drinking three to four cups of coffee per day can reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The research team has identified two compounds that contribute to coffee�s health benefit, adding that this knowledge can help them develop new medications to better prevent and treat the disease. To investigate which of coffee�s many bioactive components are responsible for diabetes prevention, the team tested the effects of different coffee substances in rat cell lines. The researchers investigated different coffee compounds� effects on cells in the lab. The two compounds -- cafestol and caffeic acid -- increased insulin secretion when glucose was added. The team also found that cafestol increased glucose uptake in muscle cells, matching the levels of a currently prescribed antidiabetic drug. According to lead researcher Soren Gregersen from Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, cafestol�s dual benefits make it a good candidate for the prevention and treatment of Type 2 diabetes. However, because coffee filters eliminate much of the cafestol in drip coffee, it is likely that other compounds also contribute to these health benefits. Patients with Type 2 diabetes become resistant to insulin, a hormone that helps turn glucose from food into energy. To overcome this resistance, the pancreas makes more insulin, but eventually, it just can�t make enough. High blood glucose levels can cause health problems, such as blindness and nerve damage. Several genetic and lifestyle risk factors have been linked to the development of Type 2 diabetes, but drinking coffee has been shown to help prevent its onset. The paper was reported in the Journal of Natural Products.